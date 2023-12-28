Muscat: The unified inspection unit of labour market formed based on agreement between the Ministry of Labour and Safety and Security Establishment (SSE) will be activated at the beginning of 2024, with the aim of intensifying inspection campaigns on non-compliant establishments and undocumented labour and streamlining procedures preceding inspection operations.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Labour and Security and Safety Corporation have formalised an agreement to launch the Inspection Unit, with the objective of refining the quality and efficiency of inspection operations and enhancing effectiveness in performing associated tasks. The adoption of new policies to regulate the Omani labour market is also a key focus.

Nasser bin Salem Al Hadhrami - Director General of the General Directorate of Labour in Dhofar Governorate‬⁩ clarified that, the inspection unit will be a security support unit for the inspection team affiliated with the Ministry of Labor in arresting workers who violate the labor law and the ministerial decisions and regulations implementing it.

He added: “The inspection unit will intensify inspection campaigns to eliminate illegal labour, itinerant workers, and other violators of the laws regulating the labor market. Additionally, this unit will play a role in transporting violators to and from the labor affairs centers, police stations, public prosecution offices, or the airport in the case of deportation from the country.”

“The unit will be responsible for managing and operating the labor affairs centers, where non-Omani workers who violate labor laws will be held, by providing security services and operational support,” Al Hadrami explained.

He confirmed that, the formation of the inspection unit underscores the government's commitment to adopting new policies to regulate the labor market by enhancing the quality and efficiency of inspection processes, aligning with the development and expansion of the labor market. It also aligns with the state's direction towards economic openness and investment facilitation.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).