UMM AL QAIWAIN - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has mourned late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

In a statement, Sheikh Saud said, "Today, the UAE bids farewell to its beloved leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, a man with a generous soul and champion of tolerance. The late president will remain a bright beacon for future generations. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and to rest his soul in Paradise."