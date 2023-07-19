The successful completion of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 2" underscores the strong bonds between the UAE and Türkiye, as the UAE provided vital relief and support following the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye on 6th February, 2023.

Under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the operation exemplifies the UAE's commitment to benevolence, a core value established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan five decades ago.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 2, announced as accomplished by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence after more than five months, stands as one of the most effective and unified operations carried out by Emirati national institutions.

The priorities were determined in close coordination with Turkish authorities, reflecting the UAE's prominent humanitarian approach in supporting those in need at the regional and global avenues.

During the ongoing visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye to the UAE, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) highlights the assistance provided by the UAE through Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 to aid those affected by the earthquake in Türkiye.

The operation involved the collective efforts of various national institutions, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Emirates Red Crescent, Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Over a period of five months, the UAE's assistance to those affected by the earthquake in Türkiye encompassed the dispatch of 77 relief planes. Search and rescue teams from the Abu Dhabi and Dubai police were deployed, consisting of 110 researchers and rescuers equipped with specialised rubble-removal equipment. A medical team of 75 doctors, technicians, and specialists, equipped with medical supplies and equipment, was also sent.

As part of this remarkable collaboration between the UAE and Türkiye, the Emirati aid included the deployment of a field hospital with a capacity of 50 beds to treat the injured in Gaziantep. Additionally, a second hospital with a capacity of 200 beds was established in Hatay. The UAE provided 1,148 tonness of medical, relief, and food supplies, as well as 230 tonnes of relief resources through international organisations. Moreover, 1,732 tents were delivered to accommodate nearly 12,000 beneficiaries.

The UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 exemplifies the spirit of solidarity and cooperation, demonstrating the UAE's commitment to providing crucial assistance to nations in times of need and fostering strong ties with Türkiye.