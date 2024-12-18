ZāZEN Properties, a leading sustainable, homegrown and award-winning real estate property developer in the UAE, has announced that its latest development, The Hub Residences, will be launched next week.

The new development has already secured very high interest amongst buyers and is expected to be sold out in the next few days. The Hub Residences, a modern community offering a redefined living experience through exceptional design and connected lifestyle amenities.

The launch coincides with Dubai’s thriving off-plan market, which recorded an impressive 46% year-on-year increase in transaction volume in November. Over the past five years, transaction volumes have steadily risen, highlighting the city’s enduring appeal and resilience.

Redefining global benchmarks

Madhav Dhar, COO and Founding Member of ZāZEN Properties, commented: "Dubai’s real estate market continues to redefine global benchmarks, with record-breaking growth across the off-plan segment. The Hub Residences exemplifies our vision to create homes that harmonise sustainability, luxury, and community living. This development reflects the dynamic demand for thoughtfully designed spaces that cater to modern lifestyles while embracing sustainability.”

This new ten-storey mid-rise building is strategically located in Al Furjan, one of Dubai's most popular residential districts. Just a one-minute walk from the Al Furjan Metro Station, The Hub Residences by ZāZEN Properties (RERA Project Number 3419), offers unparalleled connectivity, with Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport only 25 minutes away, DIFC and Downtown Dubai reachable in 20 minutes, and popular destinations like JBR Beach and Dubai Marina just 10 minutes away.

Designed to cater to modern urban lifestyles, The Hub Residences features 105 meticulously crafted units, blending Vastu principles with contemporary design to create harmonious living spaces. Among these are five exclusive Townhouse Apartments – dual-level residences spanning approximately 2,500 square feet each, complete with private gardens and pools.

These homes combine the luxury of a townhouse with the convenience of a premium apartment building, offering world-class amenities such as a rooftop deck, BBQ area, infinity pool, and lush green spaces. Spanning an impressive 230,000 square feet of built-up area, The Hub Residences is LEED-certified, ensuring sustainability, minimal environmental impact, and well-being-focused design.

Community-centric living

With focus on delivering community-centric living, The Hub Residences provides proximity to key amenities such as schools, shopping centres, parks, and beaches, making it a perfect choice for families and professionals. ZāZEN Properties has consistently delivered exceptional results, achieving an average rental yield of 10% and capital appreciation between 20-40% across its projects. The Hub Residences is already 85% pre-sold, reflecting strong market confidence with the official launch set to take place next week.

With three developments in its portfolio – ZāZEN One in JVT, ZāZEN Gardens in Al Furjan, and ZāZEN Ivy in Al Furjan – ZāZEN Properties’ sustainable-first offering has only just begun reshaping the UAE’s residential landscape. The company is set to announce its project in Al Furjan in the coming week, adding to its rapidly growing portfolio of projects that provide investors and end-users with a community-centric, premium living experience.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).