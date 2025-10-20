Yas Bay Waterfront in Abu Dhabi is ramping up its appeal with six new concepts and two nearing-completion beach developments. The openings are set to redefine dining and entertainment in Abu Dhabi.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele — The world-famous Neapolitan pizzeria, known from Eat Pray Love, opens its first Abu Dhabi branch beside Pop City.

Stefano Iuliano, Franchise Partner, said: “Bringing L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele to Yas Bay Waterfront is more than just opening a new location; it’s about sharing a true taste of Naples with the Abu Dhabi community. We’re excited to welcome guests to experience the same pizza that’s been crafted with love and legacy for over 150 years.”

Craft by Side Hustle — The UAE’s first microbrewery opens its second venue on Pier Promenade, offering small-batch hops on site, bold smokehouse flavours, and a full menu of elevated comfort food.

Bayside Burger Co. — A licensed burger joint next to Central Abu Dhabi, it channels surf culture with juicy burgers, loaded fries, soft-serve cones and refreshing drinks, creating a relaxed coastal vibe.

Marcella — Led by acclaimed chef-owner Mario Loi, Marcella is a modern bistro inspired by Spanish and Portuguese flavours, centred around the drama of a wood-fired Parrilla Grill.

“Marcella is a love letter to the flavours of the Iberian Peninsula, drawing inspiration from the sun-drenched coasts of Spain and Portugal,” said Chef Mario. “Here, we only serve dishes with exceptional produce and sincere service. Every guest is welcomed into an atmosphere that blends warmth, generosity, and attention to detail, reflecting my belief that great dining is as much about the people as it is about the plate.”

Five Iron Golf UAE — Spanning 24,000 square feet, this indoor golf and leisure venue offers Trackman simulators, and a Callaway fitting studio.

Fellow Partner Matthew Csillag said: “The global surge in demand for location-based entertainment experiences underscores Five Iron’s unique positioning, bringing together technology, hospitality, and sport to deliver a social, accessible, and premium entertainment destination.”

Peaksy — Opening in late 2025 near Etihad Arena, this family-friendly concept will feature fine dining by Chef Alejandro Castro, a rooftop observatory, a mom’s café,” and adventure zones with climbing walls and rope parks.

