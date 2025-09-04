The United Arab Emirates’ Government and His Majesty’s Government have concluded significant bilateral meetings in London, held on 2 to 3 September 2025, focused on strengthening bilateral co-operation in the global fight against illicit finance.

The 2-day visit underscored the deep and strategic partnership between the UAE and the UK in safeguarding the international financial system and disrupting illicit financial networks that enable serious and organised criminality across the globe.

This visit was led by Hamid AlZaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chair of the UAE National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations Committee (NAMLCFTC), and received by Dan Jarvis MP, UK Minister of State for Security.

Senior representatives were in attendance from His Majesty’s Treasury and the UAE Ministry of Economy, the UK Home Office and the UAE Ministry of Interior, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the UK Crown Prosecution Service and UAE Ministry of Justice, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs and UAE Customs, the National Economic Crime Centre and UK and UAE Financial Intelligence Units, the UK Gambling Commission and other key UK and UAE institutions.

The meetings deepened collaboration on strategic priorities, enhanced bilateral dialogue, and facilitated the exchange of best practices and information across regulatory, supervisory, law enforcement, and judicial domains.

Hamid AlZaabi said, “Financial crime is global in nature, and tackling it requires global solutions. The UAE and the UK are strongly committed to combating illicit finance, and this week’s discussions were productive, paving the way for increased operational effectiveness, while also supporting bilateral trade.”

Minister of State for Security, Dan Jarvis MP said, “Our engagement with the UAE marks a significant step in our joint efforts to tackle illicit finance and disrupt the international criminal networks who rely on it. Through cross border co-operation, together we can safeguard the security of both our nations whilst better protecting communities form the serious harm caused by money laundering and international criminality. The UK is proud to stand alongside our Emirati partners as we launch this crucial dialogue.”

During the visit the delegation met with members of the private sector at a roundtable organised by the UK-UAE Business Council and hosted by the Embassy of the UAE in London. Prior to arriving in London, representatives of the General Secretariat participated in the 42nd Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime, where they shared the UAE’s efforts to combat cross-border crime.

The outcomes of the visit will feed into wider UAE-UK strategic co-operation, reinforcing both countries’ commitment to combating illicit finance, advancing judicial and law enforcement co-operation, and supporting the stability of the global financial system.