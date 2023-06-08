In line with its vision to enhance monitoring and control on the federal level to fight corruption, the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) has announced the adoption of the innovative award-winning reporting platform, “Wajib” on nationwide.

The platform that was developed and launched by the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) in May 2022 will now be implemented across ministries and federal entities throughout the seven emirates, enabling individuals to report any financial or administrative corruption, thus solidifying the UAE's dedication to uphold the noble principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

The Wajib platform is accessible and easy to use. It has been distinguished as a leading secure digital reporting platform in the country allowing individuals to report any administrative or financial violations and corruption. The platform is designed to be inclusive for all members of society, conforming with rules and regulations in terms of protecting anyone who witnesses and reports wrongdoing in efforts to support national actions against corruption.

The platform is specifically designed to maintain the highest levels of privacy and confidentiality in protecting all reported data, as well as personal information of individuals who come forward with details that reveal violations or instances of corruption. The reports can be filed and submitted through the platform by anyone who witnesses unlawful or damaging practices that undermine the integrity of the government, including employees, customers and suppliers of government related entities.

Commenting on Wajib’s federal-wide adoption, a spokesperson of SAI, said, “We are keen to provide government entities, officials and the general public across UAE, with the required tools and platforms to take part in our fight to eliminate corruption by promoting the principles of integrity, accountability and transparency. Since its launch, the Wajib platform has shown that it is an effective tool for the reporting process and has become a great success in that manner and we believe that the adoption of Wajib on the federal will result in positive outcomes and benefits.”

A spokesperson for ADAA commented, “The implementation of the Wajib platform across the UAE is a great leap forward in our mandate to uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability, as it is our goal to be the frontrunners of safeguarding not only Abu Dhabi’s public funds and resources but the entire nation’s as well. Through our strategic partnership with SAI, the reach of the Wajib reporting platform widens to help protect public funds across the country.”

Community members can easily report any financial or administrative violation taking part in the protection of public funds by registering and reporting on Wajib through https://wajib.gov.ae/.