MUSCAT - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a state visit to the Sultanate of Oman and met with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

The UAE President’s visit, which came at the invitation of His Majesty the Sultan, took place on Tuesday, 27th September, and Wednesday, 28th September 2022. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by a high-level UAE delegation.

The two leaders enjoyed fruitful talks, during which they reviewed current areas of cooperation and explored opportunities for further collaboration. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Majesty the Sultan praised the progress made in the political, security, scientific, economic and cultural sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The two sides welcomed the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at increasing economic cooperation between the UAE and Oman. The MoUs covered several areas, including industry, advanced technology, energy, rail connectivity, higher education, scientific research, the cultural and youth sectors and the exchange of news. Additional agreements were signed relating to the exchange of information to combat money laundering and prevent crime, as well as the financing of terrorism.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the effective communication between the governments of both countries to strengthen bilateral relations and stressed the important role played by the Oman-UAE Higher Joint Committee.

The two sides agreed to work on concluding further agreements and MoUs to enhance cooperation in the economic, commercial, investment, cultural, diplomatic, consular and educational areas, in addition to the environment, food security, advanced technologies and industries, and innovation. They also agreed to reach agreements on renewable energy projects, industry, health, pharmaceutical industries, real estate development, tourism, petrochemicals, manufacturing, supply chains, logistics, information technology, financial technology, and other sectors that would enhance mutual benefits and bring prosperity to the people of the two countries.

His Highness and His Majesty reaffirmed their determination to motivate the public and private sectors to develop and diversify economic ties and announced that a number of projects will be launched in sectors including transportation and infrastructure to boost UAE-Oman integration.

The two sides discussed regional and international issues and agreed to coordinate their approach to support and enhance security and stability.

His Majesty the Sultan extended his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the UAE being chosen to host COP28 in 2023.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the Sultan and the Government and people of Oman for their warm reception and generous hospitality. He also wished Oman continued progress and prosperity.

His Majesty the Sultan also expressed his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.