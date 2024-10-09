Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed with Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe, Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Republic of Somalia, several bilateral issues of mutual interest.

The two sides reviewed the development of relations between the two countries and explored ways to enhance them across various sectors, reflecting the vision and aspirations of the leadership of both brotherly nations, and their strong, deep-rooted ties.

The discussions took place during a meeting at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi today, where Saqr Ghobash received Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe, who is on an official visit to the UAE leading a parliamentary delegation.

Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation and coordination between the two councils, unifying positions and perspectives on various matters of mutual interest, supporting reciprocal nominations in international parliamentary forums, and exchanging parliamentary expertise, knowledge, and practices.

They underscored the significance of activating parliamentary diplomacy to serve national causes, enhance cooperation and dialogue, bridge views, and support efforts to resolve regional and international issues, particularly in light of the challenges facing the region.