Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, known for its sustainable luxury and stunning locations, will add four new properties in 2026.

These include a reimagined heritage site in London, coral-inspired architecture in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, the serene coastal setting of AMAALA's Triple Bay, and the vibrant Brera district in Milan.

Six Senses London, UK

Opening early 2026

This landmark introduction to IHG’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio marks the first Six Senses in the UK and continues the brand’s urban awakening. Setting a different rhythm for the city, Six Senses London will foster a unique community of residents, hotel guests, and friends of Six Senses Place alike. The atmosphere is social, but connections are never forced.

It will feature the very first Six Senses Place – a private members concept where the Six Senses lifestyle meets the rhythm of the city. Instilling a sense of belonging, this is a dedicated space for place community and hotel guests to nourish and restore, move with purpose, gather and learn, either as a collective or solo. What happens here is to be shaped by those who walk through the door.

Six Senses London occupies a full quarter of the epically reimagined Whiteley department store, a stone’s throw from Hyde Park. Within these walls are now habitats designed in harmony with the building’s Art Deco heritage with the intention to reinvigorate, surprise and shift perspectives, responding to light, movement and Mother Nature.

On the ground floor, Whiteley’s Kitchen, Bar and Café will channel the rebellious spirit of William Whiteley, serving food with feeling – made from local produce and inspired by ideas from everywhere. From firelit breakfasts that ignite the day to late-night drinks that keep the night alive, menus will follow the seasons, bringing whatever is at its best to the table – always fresh, always full of character.

Upstairs, 109 rooms and suites, along with 14 Six Senses residences feature soothing tones, leafy touches, and all the right details for guests to shift how a guest feels as they switch off, stretch out, and sleep deep.

Downstairs, the Six Senses Spa brings together pioneering treatments and timeless rituals. Inspired by the character and shapes of a bygone station, it blends high-tech wellness with hands-on healing to balance energy and stillness. A 20-meter indoor pool anchors the space, with cream corridors leading through to the progressive Biohack Recovery Lounge. Cryotherapy, floatation, and heat and water journeys flow alongside saunas, steam rooms, plunge pools and sensory showers. Cross the bridge flanked by two towering natural tree sculptures to reach the Alchemy Bar, where British seasonal herbs become ingredients to homeopathic blends created by guests to take home. The 325-square-meter Fitness Centre includes a light-filled studio for aerial yoga and a team of personal trainers. Every detail is designed to reignite energy and reset the mind, to enable guests to return to the city renewed.

Six Senses Dubai The Palm, UAE

Opening Spring/Summer 2026

Crafted between sand and sea, Six Senses Palm Jumeirah hotel and branded Dubai residences will offer a secluded escape unlike anywhere in the city, marking the brand’s entry into the UAE market. The LEED-certified 61-room Dubai hotel and 172 branded residences sit along a private stretch of beach on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent, a strategic location speaking to the rich cultural and historical links between Dubai and one of its most precious natural resources: coral reefs and the ecosystems they support.

Recognizing the significance of coral reefs to the UAE and efforts to preserve them, coral is the main inspiration for the architectural narrative, with the undulating rooflines, silhouettes, and cellular facades resembling its natural form and beauty. This creates outward-looking environments that are shaded and protected from the sun. Rooms offer a high degree of privacy yet maximum visibility through the buildings towards the Gulf and Dubai skyline. During the last few years, Dubai has ramped up its sustainability efforts and Six Senses The Palm, Dubai is an opportunity to become a benchmark for wellness while supporting sustainable development and the local communities who will come together to bring it to life.

Six Senses AMAALA, Saudi Arabia

Opening Spring/Summer 2026

Deriving from the Arabic word for hope and the Sanskrit word for purity, AMAALA embodies Saudi Arabia’s transformative Vision 2030 program to build a vibrant society, thriving economy, and ambitious nation. Six Senses AMAALA at Triple Bay will serve as a canvas on which to paint an experience of a lifetime. Integrated into the unique landforms, the beachfront residences, a hillside village, and villas that line the private mangrove bay offer varied accommodation options to suit all guest preferences. They blend the natural raw beauty of the site with the understated purity and elegance of the brand’s sustainable design standards.

The 64 rooms, six suites, 30 villas, and 25 branded residences are inspired by the region’s traditional coastal villages, which seamlessly integrate with the naturally occurring topography and use locally sourced materials. They will be located on one of the most dramatic landforms along AMAALA's Triple Bay area, offering panoramic views across the Hijaz Cove to the Red Sea. The meandering streets and paths that crisscross the site led to enchanting plazas with glimpses of the Pura Cove and its iridescent blue lagoons.

Six Senses Milan, Italy

Opening Winter 2026

Six Senses Milan adds to the brand’s Italian footprint following the debut opening in Rome in 2023. Six Senses Milan will offer both an epicentre and an escape from Milan’s high-energy pace from its prime address in the city’s creative core. Tucked away within the artistic Brera quarter, the hotel finds home at Via Brera 19, facing the Pinacoteca and a short walk from Milan’s heralded Duomo.

Interiors celebrate Milanese craftsmanship, blending arabescato marble, antique brass, handmade smoked glass, textured ceilings, and mosaic borders to infuse historical charm with a modern sense place. The property’s 16 suites – two of which will feature plunge pools and one a private terrace and 12.5-meter pool – and 69 guestrooms serve as sanctuaries of rest where guests can dream big and awaken inner creativity.

Beyond bedrooms, the hotel’s hidden internal courtyard lies ready to be discovered, whilst a seasonally driven specialty restaurant and deli will serve nourishing, seasonal dishes prepared with flair and flavour. Two bars, one upon the rooftop, will serve as scenic settings to sip sundowners or start the day with a Rocket fuel coffee.

Within the signature Six Senses Spa, warm-hearted spa therapists and wellness practitioners will administer a range of high-tech, high-touch therapies which blend ancient wisdom with modern science. Facilities will include a 15-meter indoor pool, two saunas, a steam room and cold plunge pool, whilst a rooftop pool overlooking the city skyline also make a splash.

