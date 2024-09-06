ABU DHABI - Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the Federal National Council, has reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to further strengthening its strategic bilateral relations with Singapore across various fields, particularly in light of the comprehensive partnership agreement signed between the two friendly nations.

Al Suwaidi made these remarks during a meeting in Abu Dhabi with Kamal R Vaswani, Singapore's Ambassador to the UAE, where discussions centred on enhancing cooperation in areas such as digital transformation and government development.

She emphasised that the UAE, under its leadership, is keen to expand international collaborations that promote progress in these fields.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the UAE and Singapore through exchanging visits and expertise and coordinating their positions on matters of mutual concern in international parliamentary forums.