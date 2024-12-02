ABU DHABI - The visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to the United Arab Emirates today serves as a new milestone in the deep-rooted strategic relationship between the two brotherly nations and their peoples.

This visit underscores the commitment to advancing collaboration and enhancing coordination on regional and international issues amidst growing global challenges.

Notably, the visit coincides with the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations, symbolising the enduring and unique longstanding ties between the two countries—a model of brotherhood built on shared values, mutual support, and a legacy of joint accomplishments.

Under the visionary leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to flourish. This partnership is marked by significant progress across political, economic, social, and cultural domains, strengthened by shared goals and a unified vision.

Historically, UAE-Saudi relations have been a cornerstone of Gulf and Arab security, with the two nations aligning their positions on regional issues and engaging in constructive collaboration to promote stability and prosperity for the region and its peoples.

Regular exchanges between the leadership of both nations further solidify their strategic partnership. These visits reflect a shared commitment to addressing regional and global challenges and advancing international cooperation in an era of complex geopolitical shifts.

Since the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have actively championed Gulf unity, adopting initiatives that foster collaboration and benefit the peoples of the GCC member states. Together, they have strengthened their capacity to navigate regional and international challenges.

Economically, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as the region’s largest economic powers, continue to deepen their partnership. The UAE is among Saudi Arabia’s most significant trading partners, and bilateral trade relations are experiencing steady growth.

The Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council exemplifies this partnership, driving integration through joint strategic projects, particularly in the economic and investment sectors.

Further enhancing these ties, the UAE and Saudi Arabia recently held the inaugural session of their Joint Consular Committee in Abu Dhabi last November. This initiative reaffirms their shared commitment to a strategic partnership grounded in historical foundations and a unified vision to achieve national and developmental goals.

The relationship between the two countries stands as a remarkable example of enduring brotherhood, founded on principles of good neighbourliness and shared interests. These strong bonds of fraternity and exceptional ties between the UAE and the Kingdom serve as a model to emulate, embodying a legacy of generosity and fruitful collaboration.