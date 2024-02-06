ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today to His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities to further strengthen UAE-Russia ties.

During the call, the Russian President expressed his gratitude to His Highness for the UAE’s successful mediation efforts regarding the recent prisoner exchange between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine.

His Highness and the Russian President also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the Ukraine conflict.

His Highness reiterated the UAE's steadfast commitment to promoting peace and stability both regionally and globally, emphasising the importance of resolving conflicts and disputes through ongoing dialogue and diplomacy. His Highness further underscored the UAE's dedication to backing all efforts aimed at alleviating the humanitarian consequences of the Ukraine crisis.