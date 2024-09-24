WASHINGTON: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has welcomed a framework statement that further cements cooperation between the UAE and US in artificial intelligence and related technologies.

The Common Principles for Cooperation on AI was endorsed today by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, in the White House following His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The statement reflects both countries’ shared commitment to develop deeper ties in the field of artificial intelligence, recognising its potential to accelerate economic growth, transform education and healthcare, create jobs, and drive environmental sustainability.

As outlined in the statement, the two sides intend to closely collaborate to advance safe, secure and trustworthy AI, align regulatory frameworks to strengthen innovation ecosystems, promote ethical AI research and development, broaden and deepen cooperation in AI protection and cybersecurity, facilitate opportunities for trusted trade and investment, foster talent development and exchange, promote clean energy for the AI future, and support AI for sustainable development in developing countries.