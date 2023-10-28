ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today to His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both nations and their people.

During the call, His Highness and the Ukrainian President also discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and the repercussions of the conflict, particularly the humanitarian and economic impact.

The two leaders exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest and emphasised the importance of intensifying all efforts to promote peace, stability, and security to safeguard regional and global progress and prosperity.