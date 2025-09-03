UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for talks on the deep-rooted fraternal ties and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

During their meeting in Riyadh, Their Highnesses also discussed a range of regional and international issues of shared concern, with particular emphasis on recent developments in the Middle East, especially the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and ongoing efforts to address the resulting humanitarian and security implications.

Both sides emphasised the importance of reinforcing the foundations of regional stability, security and peace through the establishment of a clear pathway towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, in a manner that serves the interests of all peoples and nations in the region.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted a luncheon in honour of His Highness the UAE President and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by members of the delegation accompanying His Highness including H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Also present from the Saudi side were H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy; H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; H.R.H. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard; H.R.H. Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defence; H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Adviser.

Upon his departure from King Khalid International Airport, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was bid farewell by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman.