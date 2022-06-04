AL DHAID - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Emiratis at his majlis in Al Dhaid City, Sharjah.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed exchanged cordial talks with UAE citizens and expressed his happiness at meeting them and expressed his keenness on continuous communications with them.

The UAE President emphasised that the country's leadership attaches special concern to issues related to citizens and providing them with high living standards as they are the true assets of the nation and remain the cornerstone of its development and progress, as well as a top priority of its plans and development programmes in the present and future.

The citizens expressed their happiness at meeting President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, praising the rooted approach of communicating with Emiratis which is being enhanced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the leadership.

They prayed for Allah Almighty to grant permanent security and prosperity to the UAE. They also extended their appreciation and pride at the constant attention given by the UAE President to the living conditions of the citizens.

They also stressed that direct communication and parental meetings enhance love, loyalty and belonging feelings towards the nation and its leadership.

Among those who attended the majlis were H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.