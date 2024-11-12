President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with a number of heads of state and delegation leaders on the sidelines of the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

His Highness held separate meetings with His Excellency Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, His Excellency Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, and Her Excellency Željka Cvijanović, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During the meetings, His Highness discussed with the leaders cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries in various fields, including clean energy, sustainability, and climate action, and ways to further develop these ties.

The meetings also discussed the aims of the COP29 conference, with all sides stressing the importance of ongoing partnerships and global cooperation.

His Highness reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at accelerating climate action and fostering international collaboration to co-create a climate-resilient future for all.

Discussions also covered a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with those present emphasising the importance of working together to promote peace and stability at both the regional and global levels.