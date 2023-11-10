ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, explored fraternal relations, various avenues of cooperation, and joint work across all fields to fulfill the mutual interests of both countries, bringing prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

During the meeting held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Emir of Qatar also reviewed ways to enhance joint Gulf action in a manner that serves the interests of the peoples of Gulf Cooperation Council states and their aspirations for continued development and progress.

Both sides exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and efforts to de-escalate tensions, emphasising the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid through secure and unimpeded channels, alongside the need to prioritise the protection of civilian lives in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law to ensure their safety.

His Highness and the Emir of Qatar underlined the critical necessity of working to halt the spread of violence and escalation to prevent further humanitarian crises in the region and establish a clear political horizon towards securing a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the Order of the Union upon His Excellency Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the Emiri Diwan, in appreciation of his efforts to enhance the fraternal relations between the UAE and the State of Qatar.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a dinner banquet in honor of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and dinner were attended by the accompanying delegation of His Highness the Emir of Qatar, which included His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force; His Excellency Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the Emiri Diwan; and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE.

Also present at the meeting and the dinner banquet were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani departed the UAE, and he was bid farewell at the Presidential Airport by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.