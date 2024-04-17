ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and boost collaboration for the mutual benefit of the two nations. They also addressed key regional and international issues of common interest.

Their Highnesses reviewed the situation in the Middle East and the grave threats it poses to regional security and stability. They urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent the region and its people from suffering the consequences of a wider conflict.

The phone call also addressed efforts being made to enhance the response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of intensifying endeavours to bring about an immediate ceasefire, provide full protection to civilians in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law, and ensure the sustainable and unimpeded flow of sufficient humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Their Highnesses stressed the need for determined international action to prevent further regional escalation of the conflict. They also highlighted the importance of establishing a clear political pathway towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, to ensure the security and stability of the region’s countries and people.