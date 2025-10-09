Object 1 marked another milestone with the launch of its series of projects - Elaris Sky and Elaris Rise - unveiled at an exclusive gala dinner at Atlantis The Royal.

Located in District 3 of Jumeirah Village Triangle, Elaris Sky will rise 43 floors in District 3, JVT, offering 402 residences from studios to two-bedrooms, while Elaris Rise will add 198 residences alongside retail and office spaces across 24 floors.

Together they form a vibrant ecosystem within the community, offering premium amenities such as infinity pools, lush gardens, clubhouses, gyms, outdoor fitness areas, kids’ play spaces, outdoor lounges, and integrated smart home systems, blending comfort, leisure, and family living with modern convenience, said the developer.

The launch underscored Object 1’s vision to redefine modern living in Jumeirah Village Triangle, introducing developments that strike a balance between community living, design elegance, lifestyle convenience, and long-term investor appeal.

Both projects are inspired by the elements of air, light, and life, embodying a sanctuary of balance, tranquility, and natural harmony. Within its flowing architecture, spaces for living, working, and gathering coexist seamlessly, reinforcing Object 1’s commitment to creating spaces where residents can live, connect, and thrive, it stated.

Hosted by radio and media icon Kris Fade, the launch event gathered brokers and real estate professionals for an evening that reflected the developer’s growing influence in Dubai’s real estate sector.

Tatiana Tonu, the CEO of Object 1, said: "The launch of Elaris Sky and Elaris Rise is a proud moment for us, as it represents our vision of creating communities where design, lifestyle, and investment potential meet."

"We believe JVT is one of Dubai’s most promising residential hubs, and these projects are designed to deliver long-term value for both residents and investors. The overwhelming response at our launch event reflects the trust and confidence the market places in Object 1," she stated.

Both projects are anticipated for handover in 2028, adding to Object 1’s fast-growing portfolio of investor-focused and family-oriented developments across the city.

