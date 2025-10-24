The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has announced the launch of ‘Retail Sukuk’, a new initiative that enables individual investors to invest in Shariah-compliant, government-backed Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) through fractionalised digital investment platforms operated by participating banks in the UAE.

The strategic initiative seeks to promote financial inclusion and expand the investor base for government financial instruments by enabling citizens and residents to invest easily and securely in line with Islamic principles. The minimum investment amount starts from AED4,000.

The initiative aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision to economically empower the community and supports the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’, which underscores the values of solidarity and giving, enhances the wellbeing of individuals and families, and encourages active community participation in building a more sustainable future.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said, “The ‘Retail Sukuk’ initiative reflects the UAE’s vision and its leadership’s directives to empower the community and enhance participation in the national development journey through financial policies that prioritise human wellbeing. Launched within the framework of the ‘Year of Community’, the initiative opens new horizons for citizens and residents to contribute to shaping the future through secure, government-backed investment instruments.”

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed added, “Through this initiative, the Ministry of Finance seeks to transform investment in government bonds into an accessible, comprehensive digital experience, enabling all segments of society to access high-quality financial instruments that were previously limited to institutional investors. This represents a strategic step towards advancing financial inclusion and promoting a culture of long-term savings, ensuring the sustainability of the UAE’s financial resources and supporting development goals across various sectors.”

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said, “The ‘Retail Sukuk’ initiative represents a qualitative leap in the development of government investment instruments, enhancing individual participation in economic growth and providing a direct avenue to contribute to the national development journey. This initiative realises the Ministry of Finance’s vision of building an innovative financial environment that provides secure, sustainable investment solutions that benefit the entire community.”

He added, “The initiative aligns with the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’ by promoting responsible saving habits and increasing financial awareness across all segments of society. It also reflects the spirit of partnership between the public and private sectors in fostering the values of giving and active economic participation, contributing to building a balanced, sustainable economy that serves future aspirations.”

The initiative aims to raise awareness of investment opportunities in T-Sukuk among citizens and residents, encouraging broader participation among individual investors and building confidence by highlighting the ease of registration and full compliance with Shariah standards. It also seeks to stimulate long-term investment in T-Sukuk as a secure and sustainable savings tool.

The Ministry of Finance said that the Shariah-compliant T-Sukuk, which were previously available only to institutional investors, are now accessible to all citizens and residents in the UAE, marking a significant milestone in expanding inclusive access to government-backed Islamic financial instruments.

The ‘Retail Sukuk’ are denominated in UAE Dirhams and linked to government-backed T-Sukuk already traded in the market and designated for institutional investors, allowing individual investors to benefit from the same high-quality, sovereign-backed assets that were previously limited to large investors.

The Ministry added that investment in retail T-Sukuk will be available through participating banks, with the name of the first bank to be announced on 3rd November 2025. The implementation will adhere to the highest standards of transparency and quality.

This initiative offers a valuable opportunity for savings and portfolio diversification, enabling retail investors to add a stable, government-backed financial instrument to their investment portfolios.