DUBAI - Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Agenda, has acknowledged the GCC countries, especially the UAE, for setting a precedent in diversifying their economies, successfully transitioning away from oil dependence and invested in future-oriented sectors.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the the Global Conference on Economic Diversification 2024, which began today in Dubai, the UN envoy explained that the conference serves as an important opportunity to explore new horizons in research and economic diversification practices.

The conference brings together policy experts, decision-makers, researchers, and academics from around the world. It is part of a distinguished series of annual events organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government.