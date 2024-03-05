President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions today with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, to review the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and their peoples. Their Highnesses also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of shared interest.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mishal and his delegation to their second home, the UAE. The President extended his best wishes to the Kuwaiti Emir in leading his country and people to continued progress and prosperity.

Their Highnesses discussed various aspects of the relationship between the two countries, focusing particularly on the economic, trade, investment, and developmental sectors. They noted that collaboration across these areas has seen significant growth in recent years, in line with the sustainable development goals of both countries and their aspirations for ongoing progress.

The two leaders explored the importance of fostering collaboration across the Gulf in response to the challenges confronting both the region and the wider world. Their discussions centred on pursuing the shared objectives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and their peoples, with a particular focus on bolstering regional security and stability. Their Highnesses highlighted that the UAE and Kuwait stand as key supporters of these collective efforts, affirming their dedication to reinforcing this cooperative framework for the benefit of all GCC communities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed noted that the Emir of Kuwait's Gulf tour demonstrates his commitment to promoting cooperation among Gulf countries, strengthening regional unity, and supporting the shared aspirations of the Gulf peoples for unity and collaboration, especially in light of the current regional difficulties. He reaffirmed that the UAE is fully supportive of this approach and considers it an essential part of its strategic policy.

His Highness the President also expressed his confidence in the leadership and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as he continues to guide Kuwait along the path of progress established by the nation’s founders. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed remarked that their significant achievements have had an impact not just in Kuwait but across the entire Gulf region, leaving a lasting legacy, especially in education and healthcare. This enduring contribution, he noted, will forever be cherished and remembered by the people of the UAE and the broader Gulf community.

The two sides emphasised that the relationship between their countries and citizens stems from a longstanding brotherhood, anchored in mutual respect and understanding. This connection is further strengthened by their joint commitment to common goals and a united future. Their Highnesses reiterated their keenness to deepen these bonds to support both the UAE and Kuwait in achieving their shared objectives.

His Highness the Emir of Kuwait wrote an entry in the Qasr Al Watan VIP guestbook, expressing his appreciation to the UAE’s leadership, government, and people for the warm reception and generous hospitality received by himself and his accompanying delegation. This hospitality, he said, reflected the deep-rooted ties of friendship between the two countries and their people. His Highness affirmed Kuwait's commitment to enhancing and developing bilateral relations in all areas, praying to God to maintain security, stability, and prosperity in the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness the UAE President hosted a luncheon for His Highness Sheikh Mishal and the Kuwaiti delegation, which was comprised of several sheikhs and senior officials.

The meeting and luncheon were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Jassem Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Finance Department and Member of the Executive Council; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council; Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDGE, and Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.