A delegation from the UAE's Accountability Authority (UAEAA) has concluded an official visit to the Republic of Korea, during which they explored enhancing cooperation in public oversight, auditing, and combating corruption.

As part of the visit, Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAEAA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Choe Jaehyoeng, Chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection of the Republic of Korea(BAI), marking a significant step towards strengthening institutional cooperation between the two sides.

Abushibs also held several meetings with senior officials in the Republic of Korea, including Ryu Chul Whan, Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, to discuss future cooperation prospects and the exchange of expertise in shared fields.