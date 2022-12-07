A new smart system launched in the UAE slashes the time required to complete employment contracts from two days to just half-an-hour. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said the automated system does not require any human intervention.

According to the ministry, the system has helped issue more than 35,000 contracts in the first two days after its launch. These include new and renewed employment contracts, which were approved after the verification of the signatures of both parties.

“The new system utilises advanced technologies to process and verify images, which reduces the duration per transaction from two days to just 30 minutes, while also minimising human error,” the ministry said.

Companies are required to submit their applications as usual through any of the service delivery channels. The automated system then assesses all the requirements to approve the applications and issue the permits.

The MoHRE offers several other digital services. The ministry’s app provides more than 100 services, powered by artificial intelligence and big data.

Customers can interact with the ministry via its WhatsApp channel in Arabic and English, making the MoHRE the first federal entity to have a verified business account on the Meta-owned app. The service is offered via the number 600590000. Among other services, customers can enquire about their application status – the most used service on the ministry's website, mobile app and call centre.