ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has launched a new digital pension platform called Ma'ashi, which is now operational for its users.

Ma'ashi is one of the most prominent digital transformation projects that has been introduced by the GPSSA as part of the 2022 UAE performance agreements for federal entities to facilitate services to stakeholders; in GPSSA's case, that entails employers, insured Emiratis, pensioners and beneficiaries.

The move is part of the UAE government's directives to enhance digital transformation and the usage of various smart services to customers.

The new platform aligns with the UAE government's vision, 'We are the UAE 2031,' to create a superior customer service experience over the next ten years, supporting the UAE to become one of the most prosperous societies in the world.

The GPSSA said that the Ma'ashi platform had transformed its digital services to increase customer satisfaction and empower users to access services independently using a digital identity. Accordingly, the GPSSA is delivering in-person and virtual workshops for government and private sector entities to ensure full understanding of its services.

The platform offers employers the ability to access and benefit from GPSSA's services safely and around the clock. They can interact with insured members digitally, review data, information and requests before being approved by the GPSSA, and issue proactive notifications if certain actions are required.

Employers are also able to track the status of a particular service or support requests submitted to the GPSSA.

Both insured civilians and military personnel can now request services themselves instead of solely relying on their employers to do so on their behalf as was the case in the previous platform. Some of those services include end-of-service requests, adding or cancelling an employment period and the purchase of a nominal service period, alongside other services.

Additionally, Ma'ashi promotes proactive financial planning for insured members, allowing them to make rational retirement decisions based on their ability to access insurance benefits, names of entities whereby they were employed and the remaining years for retirement eligibility. Access to all that information supports an insured's ability to calculate the expected pension amount in accordance with age and years of service.

The platform also offers services to agents and guardians who can now register and complete services on behalf of an elderly or a minor, some of which include issuing, downloading or registering reports (in case the registered member is deceased), certificates, or requesting the registered members updated data or personal file.

The platform guarantees customers privacy and confidentiality of information, interactivity, flexibility in accessing various services 24 hours a day, seven days a week without interruption, transparency in data, and the ability to track and pay contributions and obtain invoices, statements and reports.

Stakeholders are now able to manage and complete their transactions effortlessly and take responsibility for ensuring their contributions are paid on time and that services are available with a click of a finger. The Ma'ashi platform not only enhances GPSSA's partnership with stakeholders but also holds all parties concerned liable for continuing to enhance their insurance awareness.