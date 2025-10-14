In a landmark occasion with far-reaching digital transformation implications for Southeast European states, it was announced on Monday that Gitex – the world’s largest tech and AI network of events – will enter the region in 2027.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International, in strategic partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, Gitex Ai Serbia debuts at the Belgrade Fair exhibition complex from 26-27 May 2027. Launching as the official tech event of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, Gitex Ai Serbia aims to propel the Southeast Europe as a formidable nexus where emerging regional digital economies seamlessly connect with global frontiers of innovation, technology, and investment.

Marko Čadež, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, said: “Staging Gitex Ai Serbia during EXPO 2027 marks an unprecedented opportunity to showcase our nation’s digital transformation journey on the world stage, uniting regional innovation with a global community of investors, partners, and visionaries. Coupled with the Expo and number of visitors we expect for both events, we hope to achieve dramatically better positioning of our country in business and economic circles. We aim to impress future investors with the capacity of our education system and to present Serbia as a country that offers significant technological opportunities.”

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of DWTC & CEO of KAOUN International and global organiser of Gitex, added: “Gitex Ai Serbia embodies our vision to champion bold, future-shaping innovation on every continent and forge cross-border collaboration, which is especially imperative in the decade of AI. The strategic hosting of the inaugural GITEX during Serbia’s EXPO 2027 Belgrade is a genius manoeuvre to exert the soft power of AI and tech, rally inter-country cooperation, and openly co-create a new world paradigm. By connecting this vibrant region with the world’s most influential tech leaders, we shall inspire collaborations that yield new opportunities for investment, talent development, and transformative growth across borders and increasingly tech-critical sectors.”

Supporting Serbia’s ICT exports

Serbia has emerged as a digitalisation frontrunner in Southeast Europe, affirming its transformation leadership through a thriving ICT sector, advanced e-government services, dynamic tech ecosystems, and national AI strategy. Accounting for 10% of national GDP, Serbia’s ICT industry generated record exports of $4.31 billion in 2024 – a tenfold rise in 12 years – and now employs around 110,000 professionals, a figure expected to reach 140,000 by 2027, when the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications targets $11.7 billion in ICT exports.

Additionally, the Serbian Government last year announced a $82.1 million AI development investment plan through 2027 – aligning with its vision to strengthen leadership across AI, agritech, sustainability, and the circular economy. This followed Serbia establishing the first AI Research Institute in Southeast Europe, consolidating its position as regional benchmark for innovation and R&D – a position Gitex Ai Serbia will further elevate alongside that of the region.

Aligning with EXPO 2027 Belgrade’s theme, “Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All,” the nation’s innovation drive reflects the creativity, unity, and human connection destined to define the upcoming showcase. By fusing technological progress with cultural expression, Serbia’s digital evolution exemplifies how innovation can harmonise with humanity – a vision that Gitex Ai Serbia is poised to amplify, said a statement.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

