ABU DHABI: The UAE is preparing for a busy September, hosting and organising a wide range of major international events and activities that further consolidate its position as a global hub for business, tourism, and specialised conferences.

The UAE has become one of the world’s leading destinations for attracting and organising high-profile exhibitions, summits, and conventions, drawing broad participation from countries across the globe.

Expo Science International (ESI) 2025 will take place from 27th September, organised by Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), bringing together bright young minds for workshops, cultural tours, and an international exhibition.

2025 Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, will run on 14th–15th September under the theme, ‘’Arabic Creativity Reimagined: Innovation in Storytelling and Audience Engagement''.

The International Real Estate and Investment Show, (IREIS) will be held from 12th–14th September, serving as a key platform for local and global investors and consumers.

The Meeting of the International Continence Society (ICS25), organised between 18th–20th September, will gather experts from the International Continence Society and the Emirates Urological Society.

The Ajban Defence Industry & Technology Exhibition will take place on 23rd–24th September, highlighting UAE defence sector capabilities and fostering partnerships with local manufacturers.

Global Rail and Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference (GRTIEC) will launch on 30th September, attracting top leaders and experts in the transport and rail industries.

The 22nd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), already underway until 7th September, features record participation from major global brands across 15 diverse sectors, blending Emirati heritage with modern innovation.

The 10th International MEIDAM Congress will run from 25th–27th September at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together specialists from over 90 countries.

The WHX Tech 2025, a new exhibition focused on digital healthcare, will be held from 8th–10th September with over 200 speakers, 300 brands, and 5,000 healthcare leaders from 30 countries.

The 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), will take place from 30th September to 2nd October, organized by DEWA.

The 28th Universal Postal Congress, from 8th–19th September, will welcome delegations from 192 countries to discuss digital transformation, AI integration, green logistics, and equitable postal access.

The 14th International Government Communication Forum 2025, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, will convene thought leaders, innovators, and academics.