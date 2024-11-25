The Federal National Council (FNC) approved during its second ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter a draft federal law linking the Union General Budget and the budgets of independent federal entities for the fiscal year 2025.

The session, chaired by FNC Speaker Saqr Gobash, was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for FNC Affairs, and Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

Al Hussaini said the Union General Budget, approved by the Federal Cabinet, totals AED71.5 billion in revenues and AED71.5 billion in estimated expenditures, maintaining a balanced approach between income and spending.

This federal budget represents the largest in the UAE's history, underscoring the UAE leadership's vision for improving the quality of life and achieving sustainable development. It also reflects the robustness of the national economy and the sustainability of resources to support key developmental, economic, and social projects, he added.

The 2025 budget is allocated across key sectors, including social development, government affairs, and economic affairs alongside other federal expenses.

AED27.859 billion, representing 39% of the total federal budget, has been dedicated to the social development sector. Of this amount, AED9.990 billion (15.3%) is allocated to public and higher education programmes, AED5.505 billion to healthcare and community prevention services, and AED8.956 billion to social care.

AED1.288 bn went to culture and arts, AED660 mn to housing, AED8.126 bn to defence affairs, AED8.179 bn to public affairs and safety, AED2.523 bn to economic affairs and AED23.431 bn to public services.

During the session, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi and Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi were elected as observers of the Council by acclamation.