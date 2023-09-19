ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop cooperation to realise the aspirations of their peoples for sustainable development and prosperity.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed President El-Sisi, who congratulated His Highness on the UAE’s achievement in the space field with the return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi following the longest Arab space mission in history. In this regard,. El-Sisi expressed his wish for the UAE to achieve further progress in various fields.

The two presidents also discussed UAE-Egypt ties, particularly in the economic, investment, and development areas, as well as promising opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation to further serve the interests of the two countries and peoples.

The two leaders addressed various issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional and international developments. Both sides underscored the importance of working towards peaceful solutions to regional crises through dialogue and diplomacy while bolstering regional peace and stability.

The meeting also reviewed the UAE’s upcoming hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). The leaders discussed its importance in advancing collective climate action, especially in the areas of sustainability and resource conservation, and delivering mutual benefits to all in efforts to achieve a better future for humanity.

His Highness and the Egyptian President reiterated their keenness to continue engaging in consultation and strengthen joint Arab action to address regional and international challenges as the UAE and Egypt work to enhance security and stability and foster lasting prosperity for the region’s peoples.

El-Sisi arrived earlier today in Abu Dhabi and was received by His Highness the President at Abu Dhabi International Airport. His Highness accompanied the Egyptian President to greet Emirati astronauts on the airport grounds, where an official reception was held to celebrate the return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the UAE. H.E. El-Sisi congratulated the team for contributing to the achievement of Sultan Al Neyadi and described it as a source of pride for every Arab, wishing the UAE further progress in all fields.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court. Also present were Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Finance Department. Attending from the Egyptian side was Major General Abbas Kamel, Head of Egyptian General Intelligence.



Hatem Mohamed