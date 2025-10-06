Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), met with Marc Borel, Acting Director-General of the French Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC), during an official visit to Paris.

The meeting, attended by Fahad Saeed Mohammed Abdulla Al Raqbani, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to France, discussed ways to enhance cooperation and develop strategic partnerships between the two countries in the field of civil aviation and related industries.

During the meeting, Al Marri emphasised the strength of the bilateral relations between the UAE and France, noting that cooperation in the civil aviation sector encompasses a wide range of areas, including air transport services, aircraft manufacturing, and various supporting industries.

The two sides agreed on the importance of continuing joint efforts and exploring new opportunities for collaboration. The discussions also highlighted the importance of strengthening air transport links between the two countries, which serve as a key driver for the growth of economic and investment relations and support sectors benefiting from aviation, particularly tourism.

Civil aviation relations between the UAE and France continue to witness steady growth, with 58 weekly direct flights currently operating between their cities, reflecting the strength of their strategic partnership and their shared commitment to expanding cooperation in the aviation sector and its services.