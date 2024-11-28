ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China have forged a remarkable model of cooperation, built on shared ambitions and a commitment to sustainable development, leading to mutual prosperity and economic progress.

As the two nations celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations this year, their journey since 1984 has been marked by innovation and collaboration across various fields, elevating ties to strategic partnership and solidifying them through a comprehensive economic partnership.

A cornerstone of this partnership is the UAE's active role in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Since its launch in 2013, the UAE has leveraged its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and leadership in regional trade to play a pivotal role in the initiative.

Notably, the UAE has invested $10 billion in a joint China-UAE investment fund to support BRI projects in East Africa. In 2018, the UAE signed 13 memorandums of understanding with China to invest in multiple sectors in the UAE. The UAE is also a founding member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Further solidifying this collaboration is the UAE's active engagement in the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, emphasising the shared vision of strengthening Arab-China ties and expanding horizons for strategic collaboration and progress.

The UAE-China economic partnership continues to flourish, with over 14,500 Chinese business licences issued in the UAE. Additionally, China ranks as the UAE's third-largest source of foreign direct investment at $6.3 billion, while the total investments between the two countries surged to $15 billion in 2022.

China is the UAE's largest trading partner in the Arab world for non-oil trade, while the UAE is China's top Arab trading partner. Non-oil trade between the two countries surpassed $50 billion in the first half of 2024, with projections exceeding $100 billion by year-end.

In 2023, non-oil trade between the UAE and China reached AED296 billion ($81 billion), reflecting 4.2% growth from 2022, with China accounting for 12% of the UAE's total non-oil trade.

Tourism remains a significant area of collaboration. In 2023, the UAE welcomed approximately 1.2 million visitors from China, while the Chinese population reached 350,000 in the UAE. More than 210 flights connect the two nations each month, reflecting the strength of their aviation ties.

In 2023, the UAE's accession in the BRICS group, alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, marked a major milestone. Announced during the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, this membership highlights the UAE's dedication to multilateral cooperation and its role in fostering peace, development, and economic growth on a global scale.