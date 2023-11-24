ABU DHABI -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met yesterday in Abu Dhabi with Lieutenant General Xu Ganlu, Deputy Minister of Public Security and Commissioner of the National Immigration Administration of the People's Republic of China.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries in the police and security fields.

From the UAE Ministry of Interior's side, the meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry, Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, Director General of Smart Services and Digital Security, Brigadier Dr. Faisal Sultan Al Shuaibi, Director General of Strategy and Performance Development, Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director General of Federal Narcotics Control, and a number the Ministry's officers.

Among those attending from the Chinese side were Peng Ling, Director-General of the Chinese Language Department of the Citizens’ Exit and Entry Department of the National Immigration Administration, Qi Jingyang, Director-General of the Immigration Inspection and National Border Control Department of the National Immigration Administration, and Wang Quanqi, Deputy Director-General of the International Organization in the Cooperation Department (MPS), Liu Jing, Deputy Director-General of Zhejiang Provincial Public Security Administration, and a number of officials.