ABU DHABI - Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, conducted an official visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil on 5th-6th November 2024, to bolster cooperation between the two countries in meetings with senior officials, think tanks, and journalists.

Her trip took place in advance of the UAE’s participation in the G20 summit as a guest of the Brazilian Presidency, on 18th-19th November 2024.

During her visit, Nusseibeh led a round of political consultations with Carlos Sergio Sobral Duarte, Secretary of Africa and the Middle East, at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brasilia.

The delegations of both countries discussed ways to deepen ties across a broad range of shared objectives, including trade and investment, political developments, efforts to curb climate change, and ways to strengthen multilateral institutions and ensure the peaceful resolution of conflicts around the world.

Nusseibeh, accompanied by Saleh Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to Brazil, was hosted by Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, at a lunch where they discussed the bilateral relationship as well as pressing international and regional developments.

Her meetings also covered cooperation in international fora, including the two countries’ recent parallel terms as elected members the United Nations Security Council, and their shared commitment to upholding the principles of the UN Charter at a time of growing polarisation and fragmentation of the international landscape.

Nusseibeh also commended Brazil’s stewardship as a facilitator of international cooperation. “Brazil is playing an absolutely central role in a number of very important processes, from the G20, to the BRICS, and in efforts to counter climate change.”

She added, “As president of this year’s G20, Brazil has set an ambitious agenda for tackling inequality, advancing the energy transition, and reforming global governance. We are grateful for the invitation to participate in the G20 Summit, and we fully support Brazil’s agenda.”

Her Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Sergio Sobral Duarte, observed that “Brazil welcomes the close deep-rooted partnership with the UAE. This visit comes as we mark the 50th anniversary of our bilateral relationship, and we look forward to seeing it continue to flourish as we embark on the next 50 years.”

The two sides also welcomed progress in the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations between the UAE and MERCOSUR, including the successful completion of the third round of negotiations last month in Uruguay. They anticipated the positive impact that a CEPA with MERCOSUR will have on trade and investment flows between the UAE and Latin America.

The UAE has finalised CEPAs with more than 20 countries as part of its long-term strategy to diversify its economic ties and develop strong international partnerships in trade, industry, and investment.

The two sides also reviewed the work of the COP Presidencies Troika between the UAE which hosted COP28 that resulted in the historic UAE Consensus, they discussed shared priorities in the lead-up to COP 29 in Baku this month, and the road ahead to Brazil’s presidency of COP30 next year.

Nusseibeh also met with the President of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco, and both sides discussed shared vision for stronger bilateral relations and advancing mutual interests. She also engaged in a discussion about shared foreign policy objectives with Celso Amorim, who is the Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the Brazilian President.

During her time in Brasilia, Nusseibeh met with students and faculty at the Rio Branco Institute, one of the oldest and most prestigious diplomatic academies in the world, where she participated in a panel discussion of current events and trends in modern diplomacy. She also engaged in an exchange with political observers and private sector representatives at CEBRI, the Brazilian Centre for International Relations.

In concluding her visit, Nusseibeh commended the strategic relationship and the ties of friendship between the UAE and the Federative Republic of Brazil. She reiterated the UAE’s commitment to collaborating closely to achieve shared goals of political, economic and social development for the next 50 years, and beyond.