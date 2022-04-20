DUBAI - The UAE Government has organised meetings that were attended by 70 ministers and government officials from over 40 federal government entities, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to roll out a new methodology of government action by launching major transformative projects that will drive the creation of the world's best and most vibrant economy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, "Today, the UAE Government launched the new methodology for federal government work, which focuses on short-term transformational projects and gives greater authorities to federal ministries, guided by the 'Principles of the 50' in paving its new government path."

The UAE is seeing a rapid growth phase, he added, noting that the world is experiencing unprecedented geopolitical and technological shifts, and that successful countries will be quickest in adapting to these developments.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the modern government work model is different from that from ten years ago, as well as what is expected from ministers, noting that the Emirati people deserve the best and most efficient government.

The UAE Government organised several sessions to discuss major projects aimed at supporting the efforts of ministers and federal authorities in drafting plans, presenting proposals for major projects in vital sectors and linking them to national priorities, in a way that would benefit the UAE community, improve the government’s readiness for the future, and help achieve the 'UAE Centennial 2071'.

During the launch of the sessions, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the new methodology embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to achieve progress in government work, and will boosts the UAE’s regional and global excellence and leadership.

In September 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed announced the new methodology to accelerate achievements and establish priorities, in line with the 'Principles of the 50'.