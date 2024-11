DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates and Australia have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that removes or reduces tariffs, lifts barriers to trade and enhances market access, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said on X on Wednesday.

It aims to boost the bilateral trade threefold from $4.23 billion in 2023 to $15 billion by 2032, the minister said

