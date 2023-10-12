ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joe Biden held a phone call today to discuss regional developments and efforts to contain the current situation in light of increasing violence and escalation, which gravely threaten regional security and stability.

The two sides emphasised the critical need to prioritize the protection of civilians and open safe corridors to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid. They also discussed the importance of coordination among regional and international parties in calling for restraint and immediate de-escalation. In this regard, both leaders noted the need to work to widen political prospects to achieve peace, stability, and security in the Middle East region.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Biden also reviewed the close strategic partnership and friendship between the UAE and US, as well as opportunities to further develop ties in various fields.