ABU DHABI - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received on Monday in his palace Marcy Grossman, the outgoing Ambassador of Canada to the UAE.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the Canadian Ambassador of Canada, stressing that the UAE and Canada have strategic relations that are becoming more developed with the support of the leaderships of the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Nahyan also praised the ambassador's efforts and distinguished contributions during her tenure, leading to consolidating the relations that bind the two countries and peoples.

The Minister of Tolerance wished the Canadian Ambassador continued success in her future mission, highlighting the importance of enhancing the efforts towards a comprehensive strategic partnership in various fields.

The ambassador, in turn, expressed her sincere gratitude to the UAE leadership and people for their good cooperation and support she received at all levels, which in turn contributed to the success of her mission at the UAE.

She also lauded the policy of the UAE wise leadership headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his insightful forward-looking vision, which helped the UAE achieve the top ranks in development indexes across various sectors.