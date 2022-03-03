ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2022 (WAM) -- The UAE Government announced the official working hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan for ministries and federal authorities.

According to the resolution, the official working hours for federal authorities will be from 9:00 to 14:00 on Mondays to Thursdays, and from 9:00 to 12:00 on Fridays.

The resolution also allows federal authorities to implement flexible working and remote work systems on Fridays during the Holy Month, in line with government decisions that regulate flexible and remote work for federal government employees, including on Friday. Moreover, the resolution offers the option to work from home on Fridays for 40 percent of the total number of government employees.

The rules for working from home stipulate that both employees and their work should meet related requirements, and federal authorities should identify suitable jobs that can be done from home and organise appropriate tasks and duties for employees on Fridays approved by direct supervisors, in coordination with heads of departments and human resources departments.

The weekly work system for the federal government will prioritise employees who live far from their workplaces or have specific conditions that make it hard for them to travel.