The UAE's Vice-President extended an open invitation to the country's "young men and women" to be part of the government. Within just seven hours of the VP's announcement on social media, the Council of Ministers received an impressive 4,700 applications from aspiring candidates.

Taking to his official social media handles, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said he was "looking for a distinguished young man or woman" to "represent youth issues" as the country's youth minister. He said the selected applicant would become the Minister of Youth in the UAE Cabinet.

Sheikh Mohammed wrote that the ideal candidate should have a deep understanding of "homeland issues," maintain a "rational approach", and be "passionate about serving the homeland".

Those "competent, capable and honest" to be Minister of Youth have been asked to send their applications to the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs at ContactUs@moca.gov.ae.

Many individuals expressed their appreciation for this transparent and fair approach of encouraging the next crop of leaders on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), with some even referring to it as "progressive."

A commenter wrote: "What a progressive, transparent, digitized, and effective way of announcing a ministerial post! This is meritocracy in action. Bravo UAE!" Several posts praised the country's leadership, prayed for their good health and applauded the UAE government excellence system that has become a global reference.

Some, eager to serve the country's people, put forward their candidature on X and said they were prepared to take on the responsibilities. A poster wrote: "I will be in the field among the youth and society, to be the best minister of youth in history."

