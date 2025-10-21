Muscat: The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center indicated that a tropical depression is observed southeast of the Arabian Sea at longitude (66.5 E) and latitude (10.7 N) with an estimated surface wind speed around the center of 17-27 knots (31-50 km/h).

It is expected to move northwest without any direct impact on the Sultanate of Oman, with chances of high and medium clouds advection.

Meteorological specialists in the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center are actively observing upcoming updates.

