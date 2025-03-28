Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has granted Starlink Muscat approval to commence broadband internet services in the Sultanate of Oman using satellite communications technology.

Starlink, a low-orbit satellite network, delivers high-speed broadband services, particularly in areas with limited internet connectivity. The service will cover all regions of Oman, including remote and challenging terrains, offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps. Additionally, it will provide innovative solutions for connecting telecommunications towers in difficult-to-reach areas, aiding the country’s digital transformation.

The introduction of Starlink in Oman is expected to enhance competition among licensed telecom providers, improve service quality and speed, and support economic sectors such as oil and gas, mining, tourism, and agriculture. Both individuals and businesses will have the opportunity to benefit from Starlink’s services.

Starlink Muscat was granted a Class 1 licence under Royal Decree No. 42/2023, issued on 20 June 2023, authorising the establishment and operation of a satellite communications system to provide fixed public telecommunications services in the Sultanate.

