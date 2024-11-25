MUSCAT: As winter envelops Oman, the charm of the cold season draws people outdoors, with camping under the starlit skies becoming a beloved tradition.

By mid-November, the nation began transitioning from the sweltering heat to crisp winter air. Across Oman, tents started popping up in open spaces, turning these areas into vibrant hubs of activity. According to major campers and tent sellers, the popularity of camping grows annually, with increased demand for enhanced decoration and amenities.

“We are witnessing a sudden surge in demand for tents as winter sets in. People prefer a variety of sizes and materials based on their group size and budget,” said Mohammed Ramadhan, a tent seller near the Bausher sand dunes, a favoured spot for camping enthusiasts.

Further along the road from Suhar to Yanqul, hundreds of intricately decorated tents line the Buraimi Road, Saham and Al Sinainah areas. These locations, especially during the colder months of November to February, transform into bustling tent cities. Visitors from neighbouring countries such as the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia also flock to these spots, making it a regional attraction.

Tents offer a cozy retreat where families and friends can gather, enjoying late-night conversations or staying overnight. While children engage in playful activities, the elders often prepare meals, light fires for warmth, and catch up on the latest community happenings. Many tents even feature a traditional Majlis for guests to mingle and share stories, adding to the cultural essence of the experience.

The variety of tents and their interiors cater to diverse tastes and budgets. Basic unfurnished tents start at RO 60–75 during weekends and public holidays, but luxury tents with star-level amenities, such as sofas, beds, carpets and air conditioning, come at a higher price. Some rental services also offer flexible booking slots, ranging from morning to midnight or overnight stays.

“During peak times like the National Day holiday or weekends, tents are in high demand,” noted a representative of a rental company. “When the cold intensifies, we often run out of stock as more people seek the comfort of tents to escape the chill.”

The camping tradition isn’t limited to Omanis; expatriates also enjoy the winter escapade. These joyous occasions are often shared with family and friends, with expenses like food and rental costs divided among the group.

Owners emphasise the substantial investment required to run these tents, which include air conditioning, stoves, gas and furnishings. Proper facilities such as children’s play areas, toilets and water supply must be arranged in advance to ensure comfort and safety.

Although the winter cold hadn’t fully settled by mid-November, the allure of tent camping had already captured the hearts of many, signalling another vibrant season of outdoor adventures in Oman.

