The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), in coordination with the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority, has awarded the Al Mouj Road development project and the associated section of November 18 Road.

The project includes adding a third lane on each side of the road from the Airport Bridge to Al Ishraq Roundabout towards Seeb Beach. It also includes the construction of a bridge and four-way traffic lights at Al Mouj Roundabout, and the construction of an overpass and an underpass for vehicles at the existing Al Bahja Roundabout.

The project includes upgrading Al Ishraq Roundabout to a three-lane traffic light, allowing continuous traffic towards Seeb Beach. It also includes adding a third lane from Al Mouj Roundabout to Al Mawaleh Bridge, in addition to constructing two underpasses for vehicles heading from November 18 Road to Al Mawaleh Bridge.

MTCIT is also in the process of finalizing the awarding process for the Muscat Expressway expansion project.

The project aims to ease and improve vehicular movement at different timings, as well as stimulate developmental and economic activities, and serve residential layouts and surrounding installations.

It may be noted that the roundabout has become a busy traffic intersection with the opening of the Muscat International Airport and the increasing number of hotels and other leisure and tourism facilities within the Al Mouj Integrated Complex.

