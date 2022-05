AL AIN - H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has mourned late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Sheikh Tahnoun said, "We mourn to the nation an icon of wisdom, giving and leadership, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace."