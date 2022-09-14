RIYADH — The stage is set for a fully booked Intersec Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom’s largest trade fair for security, safety, and fire protection prepares for its long-awaited return in Riyadh next month.



Taking place from 13-15 September 2022 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Intersec Saudi Arabia’s 4th edition will feature more 150 exhibitors from 20 countries, covering the four key pillars of Commercial Security, Homeland Security, Fire and Safety, and Cybersecurity.



It’s been three years since the last edition, with Covid-19 halting the momentum of what has been a highlight on the annual events calendar for security and safety professionals across the Kingdom.



Now the annual three-day trade fair is back in full force, with organisers fending off prospective exhibitor enquiries, having hoisted the ‘sold out’ sign on available exhibition space several months ago.



Clearly there’s pent up demand to tap into the Middle East’s largest market, with Saudi’s Vision 2030, and the corresponding opportunities in securing infrastructure, people and assets a central talking point.



Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by Saudi-based Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions (ACE) Group under licence from UAE-headquartered Messe Frankfurt Middle East, which organises Intersec, the world’s leading exhibition for security, safety, and fire protection.



“Safety and Security is high on the agenda of Saudi’s Vision 2030 and there is a perennial requirement for safety and security products, fire protection and the accompanying innovations, all of which will be on display this year at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2022,” commented Alex Nicholl, Intersec’s Director.



“Exhibitors are fully aware of the likes of NEOM, Amaala, Red Sea Project, and Qiddiya, and the immense opportunities these provide. They’re accordingly tailoring their stand designs and solutions to target these ‘giga’ projects specifically and this will only ramp up in intensity every year as each project phase nears completion.”



Headline international exhibitors returning to the spotlight include Axis Communications, Hikvision, Genetec, Toshiba, and Milestone Systems, Nedap, Draeger, and Gatekeeper, while SAFE (National Security Services Company), Al-Alameya Group, Al Rajhi Telecom Company, Saudi Sicli Company, Abana Enterprises Group, and Al Aswad Fire Fighting System are flying the Saudi flag proudly.



NFSSP (National Factory for Safety and Security Products) is among those launching new products in Saudi Arabia, with the UAE company set to unveil its Hoods brand of tactical and safety footwear.



The UAE-made range of footwear, of which there are 41 models, comprise innovative materials including leather-tech air flow systems, fibre glass and Kevlar, offering lightweight, breathable, and durable footwear ideally suited to harsh Middle East climes.



“Our company has been manufacturing in the UAE for more than 12 years, producing high quality tactical and safety shoes for many categories including military, police, security, oil & gas, construction and general factories,” said Jaime Ramirez, EMEA Sales and Marketing Manager at NFFSP.



“Saudi Arabia is a hugely important market for us and is continuously growing. We see massive opportunity in particular in the construction and oil & gas sectors. We estimate we can contribute around 200,000 pairs of shoes to the market in 2023, growing 10 percent over the next five years.”



Ramirez said with ongoing global supply chain challenges, NFSSP’s geographic proximity to neighbouring Saudi presents a compelling argument for customers to purchase from manufacturers closer to home.



“Globally, many companies are facing issues and high costs in logistics, petrol and other elements,” said Ramirez. “Our UAE-made shoes are a great option for the Saudi and GCC market – we are competitive, while our quality and technology is approved by European standards.”



Elsewhere, SB Group International will showcase its Netix and Teknoware brands of IoT and cloud-enabled building automation and life safety solutions at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2022.



SB Group’s Chairman Sanjeev Bhatia said the company is eager to connect digitalization and optimization savvy clients with its wide range of smart solutions, including control panels, luminaires, IoT controllers, and its AI-powered Netix Konnect platform.



“Saudi Arabia is a prime focus of our emerging business markets growth plan,” said Bhatia. “Teknoware, being a global leader in the manufacturing of emergency lighting solutions, and Netix, driving Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), is fully aligned with and compliments the growth and technology implementations of Vision 2030.



“Our products and solutions, being modular, scalable, and future-proof in nature, are perfect for all segments currently being designed, developed, and constructed in the Kingdom.



“An area of keen interest is the PIF (Public Investment Fund) Group Giga project, in which we’re already prequalified. We’re euphoric to be part of Intersec Saudi Arabia to meet key stakeholders from these segments and showcase our capabilities.”



Intersec Saudi Arabia 2022 takes place amid rising national demand for security and fire protection. Saudi has announced multiple infrastructure projects backed by the government sector, highlighting strong potential growth for the security industry.



According to consultancy 6Wresearch, Saudi’s spend on commercial security (CCTV, access control, and intrusion detection), safety, fire systems and equipment will reach nearly US$1 billion in 2022, and increasing to US$1.16 billion annually by 2025.



“Growth is driven in part by government regulation of compulsory installation of fire safety, detection, and alarm systems in buildings and the opportunities emerging from new measures aimed at ensuring the security and safety for both citizens and visitors to the Kingdom,” explained Nicholl.



“Intersec Saudi Arabia’s strategic location of Riyadh also means that exhibitors will have easier access to key decision makers and government and ministerial delegates based in the Saudi Arabia capital, which will enhance the sustainability of the event.”



Prevention and mitigation under spotlight at three-day conference



In addition to a packed exhibition floor, a three-day Intersec Saudi Arabia Forum 2022 will gather security, safety and fire protection professionals with equipment manufacturers, integrators, consultants, and government authorities to navigate the future of the Kingdom’s integrated vision for safety, security, prevention and mitigation.



Saudi’s Vision 2030 will form the central theme for day one, revolving around core topics such as the implications of aligning security and safety strategies with some of the boldest ‘giga projects’ the world has ever seen.



Speakers and panellists will also drill further into addressing the challenges from land, maritime, air, and space in a multi-domain approach that is essential in securing the multitude of related vision 2030 projects that are expected to attract hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in the coming years.



Day two of the conference will shine the spotlight on cybersecurity, including an opening keynote on Saudi’s National Cybersecurity Strategy, while safeguarding critical infrastructure, oil and gas, and energy assets from costly digital attacks will also be under scrutiny.



The conference will wrap up on day three with key government partner sessions and regulatory framework updates from the Saudi Civil Defence and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), along with an afternoon session of fire protection.



“While serving as a vital knowledge-sharing platform, the forum will bring together key government leaders, agencies and organisational heads with outstanding world-class speakers, innovative products, technology and solutions across all key sectors,” said Nicholl.



“The program will present a veritable ‘Think Tank’ for regional leaders in the security industry, bringing together stakeholders from policy makers, law enforcement, civil defence and private organisations to define the future of security. Our advisory board of seasoned industry experts have crafted an engaging conference program.”



Added cybersecurity focus



Saudi Arabia has also seen a boom in the cybersecurity sector, prioritising AI and digitisation as key pillars of its economic development in-line with its Vision 2030 initiative.



Nicholl said cybersecurity is likewise a key focus area for Intersec Saudi Arabia, with the objective to present those providers of cyber solutions for IP-based systems and networks at enterprise level across all sectors.



“As technology advances and evolves, so too do risks associated with harmful breaches and costly downtimes of integrated networks,” he said. “It’s important therefore that IT professionals and system integrators are aware and armed with the latest solutions that leading industry names are bringing to Intersec Saudi Arabia 2022.”



Welcome return to business



Upon speaking to key exhibitors and government partners, Nicholl said the anticipation is building fast ahead the final countdown of what will be a welcome return to business for Intersec Saudi Arabia.



“It’s been three years since the last Intersec Saudi Arabia, and we know our exhibitors are immensely excited to showcase their latest innovations and developments in Saudi’s security, safety, and fire protection market, that will reach nearly US$1 billion in revenues this year,” he concluded.



“Aside from the conference, plenty of new product launches will be displayed in the Kingdom for the first time, targeting key sectors such as energy, healthcare, education, transportation and infrastructure.



“Safety and security is all around us, in everything we do, but in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 and its 24 key projects supporting the vision, we’re keen to drive the agenda of urban environments, tourism, residential, arts and culture.”



Intersec Saudi Arabia is supported by key government entities including the Saudi Ministry of Interior, and the Saudi Civil Defense. More information for Intersec Saudi Arabia is available at www.intersec-ksa.com.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).