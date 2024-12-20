Soiltech has announced a partnership with Estedama Environmental Solutions Co in Saudi Arabia.

Estedama is a leading contributor to Saudi Arabia’s circular economy and industrial waste management efforts, in line with Saudi’s Vision 2030 and its objective to achieve environmental sustainability. Estedama treats and recycles industrial waste and provides comprehensive environmental, consulting and industrial services.

“By combining Soiltech’s innovative and market leading waste management technologies with Estedama’s strong position in the Oil & Gas industry in Saudi Arabia, we will be able to offer a complete range of sustainable waste management services in the kingdom. We are excited about the future opportunities this collaboration may bring,” said Jan Erik Tveteraas, Soiltech’s CEO.

Circular economy

“With this partnership, we aim to support Saudi Arabia’s circular economy and adhere to the kingdom’s initiatives to protect the environment using advanced internationally accepted technologies and practices that maximise drilling and offshore waste recycling to recover valuable materials for reuse. Additionally, our technology will align with the National Centre for Waste Management (MWAN) targets for the national landfill diversion and environmental conservation measures,” says Faleh Aldossary, Estedama’s General Manager.

