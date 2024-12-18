Sheraton Bahrain Hotel announces its grand reopening which will take place tomorrow, after undergoing extensive renovations and a complete transformation.

In line with Sheraton’s transformation plans, the hotel features a contemporary design that emphasises a natural, clean aesthetic while incorporating elements of sustainability.

This revitalisation aims to offer premium stay solutions and exceptional hospitality experiences in the heart of Manama.

“The team and I are extremely excited and eagerly anticipate the opportunity to showcase the ‘New’ Sheraton Bahrain to both the local community and our valued regional and international patrons,” said general manager Thomas Flindt.

Conveniently located adjacent to the Bahrain World Trade Centre and Moda Mall, the hotel is 15 minutes away from Bahrain International Airport, making it an ideal destination for both business and leisure travellers.

Sheraton Bahrain Hotel boasts 210 modern guest rooms and suites, including 141 Signature Rooms, 41 Club Rooms with exclusive access to Sheraton Club Lounge, 25 Suites (Junior and Executive), and three premium Diplomatic and Presidential Suites. Guests can expect contemporary design and comfort, ensuring a restful stay.

In line with the Gatherings by Sheraton programme, which fosters meaningful interactions and events that enrich our guests’ lives, the hotel features the Lobby Studios and Booths. These versatile public spaces are designed to create a welcoming atmosphere for both informal meetings and intimate private gatherings. Our unique, high-tech, light-filled studios cater to a variety of small group needs, promoting creativity and connection among participants.

The hotel features an impressive 2,002sqm of meeting space, including the Al Taj Grand Ballroom, one of the largest in the city at 1,067sqm, which can be divided into three sections. A mix of indoor and outdoor venues, along with five additional meeting rooms, ranging from 45sqm to 115sqm, provides endless layout options for any occasion.

Culinary enthusiasts will be thrilled by the variety of dining options at the Sheraton Bahrain. Guests can savour the flavours of the renowned Golestan Restaurant, the hotel’s most distinctive dining venue that attracts many visitors. For a more relaxed experience, the Sheraton Club Lounge offers daily breakfast and refreshments, all the while enjoying breathtaking city views.

Additionally, the Brasero Atlántico Rooftop will offer a distinctive Argentine dining experience featuring grilled local ingredients and curated beverages. Located on the hotel’s rooftop, it will boast unique and trendy interiors, along with exquisite décor and panoramic views of the city of Manama. The restaurant is set to open in the second quarter of 2025.

For those looking for relaxation and wellness, the Shine Spa offers six treatment rooms for both ladies and gentlemen, as well as a sauna and a steam room. Meanwhile, Sheraton Fitness features a spacious gym with pool views and a dedicated ladies’ gym, both equipped with the latest fitness technology.

Additional facilities and services at Sheraton Bahrain Hotel include concierge service, padel courts, valet parking, an outdoor pool, a kids club and car parking spaces.

Sheraton Bahrain Hotel is committed to providing guests with an unforgettable experience, combining modern luxury with exceptional service.