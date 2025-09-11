Muscat – In a move aimed at renewed engagement with the public and a stronger alignment with Oman Vision 2040, Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Oman) on Wednesday hosted an event under the theme ‘Powering Progress in Oman: From Inception to the Future’.

Led by CEO Dr Mohammed al Balushi, the gathering brought together industry stakeholders, experts and Shell Oman’s executive leadership under one roof.

Speaking about the event, Dr Balushi said, “For 67 years, Shell Oman has stood with this nation, building a legacy of service, resilience, and trust. Our journey has always been about more than operations – it is about staying deeply connected to the people we serve. Today, we reaffirm our pledge to power Oman’s progress in line with Shell’s global strategy and Oman Vision 2040.”

He added that in the lubricants sector, Shell Oman marked 40 years of operations at its world-class Lubricants Blending Plant, which continues to support local industries and exports.

The company further introduced Shell’s pioneering immersion cooling technologies, aimed at enabling the growth of data centres in Oman and the wider region.

During the event, Shell Oman highlighted major milestones that reflect its drive to innovate and support the energy transition. These included the opening of the sultanate’s first hydrogen service station, the launch of FuelSave 91, and the signing of a strategic fuel contract with Oman Air at Muscat and Salalah International Airports. The company also announced an electric vehicle partnership with Porsche and its collaboration with Al Meera to modernise the non-fuel retail experience.

Beyond operations, Shell Oman emphasised its social and economic contributions, boasting a 94% Omanisation rate and strong focus on In-Country Value. “These initiatives reflect our role not just as an energy provider, but as a catalyst for national development,” said Dr Balushi.

